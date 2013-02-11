WARSAW JSW JSW.WA, the European Union's largest coking coal producer, is taking a look at the Debiensko mining project in Poland belonging to rival miner New World Resources (NWRR.L), JSW's chief executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski said on Monday.

Previously the company had denied reports that it was mulling a bid for New World or Polish coal miner Bogdanka LWBP.WA.

"We analyse what are the potential acquisition targets around us," Zagorowski said. "The cheapest way to develop coal reserves is to buy ready projects. We are looking at what is going to happen with Debiensko," he added.

"For the time being we do not have a model of that," he added when asked whether JSW planned to buy the project from NWR or cooperate with its rival.

NWR initially planned production to begin at the Debiensko mine in 2017 but the company stopped work at the site in 2012 to rethink the project.

