Union Flags and bowler hats are on sale at a stall to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON British retail sales rose at their fastest annual pace since December during June, boosted by the Jubilee holiday and a warm start to the month, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

The BRC said like-for-like retail sales - or sales at stores open for at least a year - rose by 1.4 percent in value terms compared with June 2011, following a 1.3 percent increase in May.

"It was the bunting boost. June was saved by the feelgood lift of the Jubilee, showing how crucial these temporary factors are in our difficult trading conditions," said Stephen Robertson, director general of the BRC.

But despite the Diamond Jubilee celebrations for the Queen, consumers' fears about the health of the economy combined with a wet end to the month kept the rise short of the 2.0 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

"Sadly the soggy celebrations over the Jubilee weekend itself, which heralded the start of the wettest June on record, were followed by far weaker business for the rest of the month," Robertson said.

The value of total retail sales, a measure favoured by economists and closer to that found in official statistics, was 3.5 percent up on the year, after a 3.4 percent climb in May.

Britain fell back into recession at the start of the year and consumers have held back on spending given rising unemployment, below inflation wage increases and a government austerity drive.

Recent data has painted a gloomy outlook and since the Bank of England announced another 50 billion pound stimulus package last week, there have been increasingly strident calls for the government to do more to help an economy struggling to grow.

"Scrapping next month's fuel duty rise will help hard-pressed customers and businesses. The government needs to be equally supportive as it considers where next for other costs it controls," Robertson said.

