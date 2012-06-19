ZURICH Julius Baer BAER.VX is in talks with Bank of America (BAC.N) about buying Merrill Lynch's non-U.S. wealth management unit, reported to be worth up to $2 billion and which would see the acquisition-hungry Swiss private bank land another big deal.

Consolidation in the wealth management industry has been a major theme since the 2008 financial crisis, as falling margins and an increase in costs and regulation force players to sell off units that serve the rich.

"Given the early stage of these discussions, the outcome is entirely open," Baer said on Tuesday.

A deal would be the biggest in the wealth management sector since Dutch group ING ING.AS sold its private banking assets in Europe and Asia in 2010 to Julius Baer and Singaporean group Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC.SI), respectively, for a total of about $1.9 billion.

Julius Baer has been on a hunt for acquisitions since it missed out in November on buying a majority stake in Swiss group Sarasin, which went to Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra for $1.1 billion.

CNBC had reported on Monday that Julius Baer was close to a deal to buy the BofA unit.

Reuters reported in April that BofA had put its wealth management unit outside the United States up for sale as the business, which manages $90 billion for rich clients, was not large enough to generate sufficient income.

Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) were also believed to be among those who put in initial bids to buy the business, sources told Reuters last month.

Julius Baer was seen as keen on some of BofA's units in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia excluding Japan, the sources, who had knowledge of the matter, told Reuters then.

"We expect Julius Baer to currently have approximately 1 billion francs ($1.05 billion) of excess capital and hence, would need to raise new capital," Vontobel analyst Teresa Nielsen said on Tuesday.

Nielsen said the deal could boost Baer's European onshore business, increasing total assets under management (AUM) almost 50 percent from 178 billion francs.

"Questions still remain around the quality of the AUM for sale, its cost income ratio and profitability. We believe the acquisition could lead to high execution risk due to differences between Swiss and American cultures," Nielsen said.

Baer shares were up 0.2 percent at 32.59 francs at 0755 GMT, compared with a 0.2 percent lower European banking sector .SX7P.

($1 = 0.9547 Swiss franc)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Dan Lalor)