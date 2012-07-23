ZURICH Julius Baer BAER.VX beat expectations with a 19 percent rise in first-half net profit amid cost-cutting, even as revenue fell on the year as clients shied away from trading foreign currencies, stocks and bonds amid euro zone turbulence.

"Right now client appetite has headed to the south of France or the south of Italy and some nice holiday destinations," Julius Baer boss Boris Collardi told a conference call for journalists.

Collardi said Baer sees volatile, uncertain and difficult market developments continuing through the second half, which are expected to in turn hammer client confidence and activity, a key source of private banking revenue.

The Swiss private bank said it was selectively considering acquisitions without elaborating on ongoing talks with Bank of American (BAC.N) about buying Merrill Lynch's non-U.S. wealth management unit, valued at up to $2 billion (1 billion pounds) .

Separately, Baer said it agreed a strategic partnership with Bank of China (BOC) to refer clients to each other and undertake joint marketing activities.

Collardi declined to disclose the financial details of the deal, which will see Baer take on less than 1 billion Swiss francs in assets when it integrates Bank of China's Swiss arm.

Collardi said he expects progress in ongoing talks with U.S. justice authorities, who are cracking down on tax evasion by wealthy Americans through hidden offshore accounts, by year-end. However, he said U.S. elections in November may complicate the negotiations.

POSITIVE FIGURES

Julius Baer's net profit rose to 175.5 million Swiss francs $177.82 million from 147.3 million francs, beating the 156 million francs predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The earnings include 50 million euros Baer is paying to settle a German probe into hidden Swiss offshore accounts used by wealthy Germans to evade taxes.

Fresh client money -- a key private banking indicator for future revenue -- stood at 5.5 billion francs, also beating expectations as it was underpinned by growth markets such as Asia as well as a German onshore operation.

The earnings were lauded as very favourable by Sarasin analyst Rainer Skierka, who said Baer matched or beat most key metrics such as profit, net new money and costs. He rates the stock at buy.

Julius Baer in February cut its profit margin target while hiking its cost-income ratio goal due to the strong franc against major currencies such as the euro and dollar, a persistent worry for private banks because it eats into revenue, assets and profits.

On Monday, the bank confirmed the mid-term targets, including annual net new money growth of up to 6 percent and a cost-income ratio of not more than 66 percent, even as the cost metric stood at 70.4 percent in the first half.

Julius Baer said it would seek to offset the impact of the strong franc through measures such as moving some positions out of Switzerland.

The bank also repeated that it might refurbish its aging computer technology in the medium term, but didn't provide financial details.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Mike Nesbit)