FRANKFURT German forklift truck maker Jungheinrich (JUNG_p.DE) lifted its full-year forecast after a better-than-expected second quarter buoyed by fast growth in China and a solid increase in Germany.

Jungheinrich said on Tuesday it now expected 2015 orders of 2.7 billion to 2.8 billion euros ($3-3.1 billion), up from a previous forecast of 2.6 billion to 2.7 billion, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 195-205 million euros, up from a forecast for 190-200 million.

Jungheinrich also said it had agreed to buy warehousing and transportation technology maker Mias Group for an undisclosed price to expand its logistics business.

