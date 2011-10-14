LONDON Jupiter Fund Management bucked the trend of clients exiting high-risk funds to attract around 300 million pounds of new money last quarter, though assets still tumbled 2.5 billion pounds after slumping stock markets hurt its core equity range.

Jupiter, which invests the bulk of its money in equities, said assets under management fell to 22.3 billion pounds at September 30, down from 24.8 billion at end-June.

The new money, helped by continuing inflows from its core UK customers, went into segregated mandates including a specialist equity mandate and a Indian fund launched into Taiwan.

They offset an 85 million pounds outflow from exiting its private equity business and helped the company to beat estimates by Numis analysts who had forecast assets would drop to 21.9 billion pounds over the period.

The group suffered 36 million pounds of outflows in its continental European business during the quarter, however.

"Volatile markets continue to impact on investor confidence and flows across the asset management sector, particularly in Europe," Jupiter said.

Shares in Jupiter, which returned to the London Stock Exchange in June last year, closed at 205.8 pence on Thursday.

