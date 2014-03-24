BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Jupiter Fund Management (JUP.L) Chief Executive Maarten Slendebroek said his firm's Scottish business would prosper regardless of the outcome of a September referendum on breaking away from the UK.
"While the uncertainty regarding Scotland's future is a concern for business in the short term, we see a significant long term business opportunity for Jupiter in Scotland," said Slendebroek, who took up his position on March 17.
"It has a vibrant financial services sector and is home to many of the wealth management clients we are targeting. That will not change, regardless of the outcome of a referendum," he added in emailed comments to Reuters.
The comments from Slendebroek strike a more positive tone than those of BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's largest money manager, which on Sunday became the latest company to warn about the potential impact of a Scottish independence vote on companies and markets.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.