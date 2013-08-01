Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Jupiter Fund Management (JUP.L) said on Thursday its half-year profits rose 25 percent on the back of strong inflows and better trading performance, leading it to hike its dividend by 40 percent.
The London-based investment firm said in a statement its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation reached 75.3 million pounds in the six months to end-June, up from 60.3 million pounds a year earlier.
A census of 10 analysts had forecast Jupiter's EBITDA would come in at 71 million pounds.
Jupiter, which has the bulk of its assets in equities, has benefited from a recovery in global stock markets this year and renewed appetite among investors for equity exposure.
Assets under management rose to 29 billion pounds, up from 23.4 billion pounds in 2012.
However, this was down from the 29.1 billion pounds reported three months earlier after stock markets sold off following the strong rally in the first quarter. The company said it had added net new money of 400 million pounds during the first half of this year.
It said it would raise its interim dividend to 3.5 pence per share from 2.5 pence a year earlier.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has agreed to put the division that runs the national broadband network into a legally separate company in a bid to improve the country's digital infrastructure and resolve a two-year regulatory battle.
MANILA The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said on Friday the two blocs would try to revive plans for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between them, as European countries look to tap the region's strong growth.