Bank lobby warns of market ructions if Brexit talks stumble
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
LONDON British online takeaway food service Just Eat (JE.L) said on Tuesday that its strong momentum had continued in its first quarter, with like-for-like order numbers increasing by 47 percent.
The company, which listed just over a year ago, also said it was seeing a continued shift of consumers to ordering food through its apps and websites.
STRASBOURG Britain must stop pressing for immediate parallel talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit free trade deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, and first agree on withdrawal terms.
LONDON British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.