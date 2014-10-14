LONDON Just Retirement Group JRG.L said on Tuesday it had completed its largest ever defined benefit pension de-risking deal and was confident of meeting its full-year sales targets.

The 75 million pounds deal was structured as a buy-in deal and contracted in September, it said in a statement, although it gave no further details as all the members of the scheme in question had yet to be informed.

A pension buy-in deal involves the pension scheme trustees ceding responsibility to pay the scheme members to an insurer and involves the scheme transferring a premium to the insurer, which in turn pay out income to the scheme members.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)