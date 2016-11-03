LONDON British annuity provider Just Retirement Group (JRP.L) on Thursday reported a 54 percent rise in total sales for the quarter to September 30 against the same period last year, beating analyst forecasts.

The retirement specialist, the product of a merger between Just Retirement and Partnership Assurance in April, reported total sales of 794.6 million pounds for the period, largely on the back of a recovery in bulk annuity demand.

Shares were trading up 5.7 percent at 130 pence by 0806 GMT, one of the highest rising firms in the FTSE 250 index.

Analysts at Numis and J.P. Morgan Cazenove had forecast total new business sales for the quarter at 726 million pounds and 729 million pounds respectively.

Bulk annuity sales, which help companies offset the risks of paying their defined benefit pension schemes, increased 29 percent to 578.4 million pounds for the same period.

JRP specializes in providing annuities for pensioners with medical conditions that can affect their life expectancy.

Guaranteed income for life, or individual annuity sales were up 12 percent to 603.8 million pounds for the 9 months ended Sept. 30.

"The benefits of the merger to the JRP Group continue to be demonstrated through both strong sales growth announced today and favourable margin development announced in September," said CEO Rodney Cook, adding that JRP was ahead of schedule to achieve cost savings of 45 million pounds per year by 2018.

The firm said its solvency coverage ratio stands at 151 percent. A ratio of 100 percent means insurers have enough capital to meet underwriting, investment and operating risks.

