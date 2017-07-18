Just Group's sales lifted by retirement income products

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Just Group (JUSTJ.L), which sells financial products for retirement, reported a 3 percent increase in new business in the first half, and said it was speeding up its plan to cut costs.

Formed by the merger of Just Retirement and Partnership Assurance in 2016, the company said it had achieved its original target for synergies of 40 million pounds a year earlier than expected. It now aims to make cost savings of 45 million pounds.

Total sales in the first half of the year were 975 million pounds, the company said in a statement, up from 949 million pounds a year earlier, driven by a 16 percent rise in sales of retirement income products to 720 million pounds.

It also took on more risk from corporate defined benefit pension schemes, with sales up 80 percent to 296 million pounds in the period.

"These figures show the continuing benefits of the merger," CEO Rodney Cook said, adding that the company will focus on writing high-quality business rather than chasing volume growth.

Cook said profitability in the first six months of the year is expected to have exceeded 7 percent and, combined with more moderate volume growth, the company remained "comfortable with full year expectations".

Sales of its Guaranteed Income for Life product, a re-branded annuity, were down 2 percent on the year although up 24 percent from the first-quarter.

Lifetime Mortgage advances, where the company helps clients release some of the value of their home to help fund their retirement, fell 28 percent on the year to 230 million pounds.

Shares in Just were up 0.5 percent in early trade.

"We expect the company to continue to be selective in writing new business, maintain strong margins, offer dividend growth of 6 percent, and maintain surplus capital around or above 700 million pounds," Numis analyst Marcus Barnard said.