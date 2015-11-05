Just Retirement Group Plc and Partnership Assurance raised their sales forecasts for company pension products on Thursday after reforms dampened demand for those targeted at individuals.

Pensions and savings firms have been hit by British reforms that remove the obligation for retirees to buy an annuity, a financial product providing income for life.

Several firms have successfully switched focus to bulk annuities, taking on the risk of company defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes.

Just Retirement raised its half-year target for bulk annuities to 500 million pounds from 400 million pounds after completing three large deals in October.

The company reported a 318 percent jump in bulk annuity sales to 103.6 million pounds ($159.4 million) in the first quarter of its financial year ended Sept. 30.

Just Retirement shares surged more than 7 percent in early trading, making them one of the top gainers on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index. They were up 3 percent by 0950 GMT.

Just Retirement agreed to buy Partnership Assurance for 669 million pounds in shares in August, hoping that greater scale and a stronger capital position would help it cope with the changes that have rocked the industry.

Partnership Assurance said it was in exclusive talks for bulk annuity deals worth over 60 million pounds and was confident of achieving a target of 200 million pounds for the full year.

Partnership reported bulk annuity sales of 24 million for the third quarter and 92 million pounds for the nine months ended Sept. 30.

Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan said in a note that Just Retirement's bulk annuity numbers were a "stunning outcome", adding that the performance in the bulk market would improve further with the Partnership deal.

UK's competition watchdog cleared the acquisition last month, and both companies said on Thursday that the deal was on track to be completed in December.

Partnership shares were trading up 2.66 percent at 135 pence at 0950 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.6500 pounds)

(Reporting by Roshni Menon and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Keith Weir)