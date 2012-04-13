Cast member Taylor Swift attends the premiere of the 3-D animated film 'Dr. Seuss' The Lorax' in Los Angeles February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has teamed with country sensation Taylor Swift on a new song for his upcoming third album, though details were scant as the "Boyfriend" singer keeps fans guessing.

Bieber told British radio station Capital FM in a recent interview that Swift was one of several people he had worked with on "Believe."

"I even wrote a song with Taylor Swift, so the whole album ranges differently," Bieber said.

"With my music it doesn't only stay in a box. Everything is so different and that's why I'm so happy with this album," he added.

Bieber, 18, did not give the title of the song he wrote with Swift, 22, nor did he say if the pair would sing it together.

The pop singer also has said he worked with R&B star Usher, rappers Kanye West and Drake, and producer Timbaland on the new album which is expected to be released later this summer.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)