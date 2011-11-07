Recording artist Justin Bieber arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES Justin Bieber will take a paternity test to counter claims that he fathered a baby boy with a young California woman after a brief backstage encounter last year, a source close to the singer said on Monday.

The Canadian singer also is contemplating legal action against the woman for defamation, his spokesman said.

Bieber, 17, spent much of last week denying the claims made by Mariah Yeater, 20, in a paternity lawsuit filed in San Diego, saying he had never met her. Yeater gave birth to a baby in July that she claimed was the result of having sex in a backstage bathroom with Bieber after a Los Angeles concert in 2010.

"Justin's team chose to proactively make arrangements for him to take a DNA test to put this to rest when he gets back from Europe," a source close to the singer said.

Yeater asked for a paternity test and is seeking child support in her lawsuit.

"It's sad that someone would fabricate malicious, defamatory, and demonstrably false claims," a spokesman for the singer added.

"We'll vigorously pursue all available legal remedies to protect Justin and to hold those involved with bringing this suit accountable for their actions," he added

Teen heartthrob Bieber won award for best pop act and top male singer at the MTV Europe awards in Belfast on Sunday in a show hosted by his Disney Channel star girlfriend Selena Gomez.

He is expected to return to the United States from Europe in about two weeks time.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)