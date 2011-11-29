LOS ANGELES Teen singing sensation Justin Bieber was named the most searched person this year on Internet search engine Bing on Monday, edging out reality TV star Kim Kardashian and "Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston.

In a survey conducted by the search engine, Bieber fever took over Bing in 2011 as the Canadian singer, 17, moved from last year's No. 6 position to become the most searched name and musician, based on billions of search queries during the year.

Bieber was the only male to feature in the top 10 list, as Kardashian fell from last year's No. 1 position and Aniston moved from last year's No. 9 position to No. 3 this year, with her rising profile attributed to a burgeoning film career and highly-publicized private life.

Actresses Lindsay Lohan and Megan Fox and singers Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus rounded out most searched names.

Despite "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" taking in $489.3 million at global box offices so far, the vampire flick was beaten by the latest installment of the "Mission Impossible" franchise as the most searched film of the year, with "Ghost Protocol" due for release in December.

"American Idol" was the most searched TV show and reality TV show this year, while Britain's royal wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton in April was the most searched celebrity event of the year.

Bing's survey also highlighted the most searched news stories this year, with the "Casey Anthony Trial" topping a list of high-profile events from around the world, including "Osama Bin Laden Death," "Michael Jackson trial/Conrad Murray" and "Japan Earthquake/Tsunami."

