Polanski cannot dictate terms to end rape case: LA prosecutors
LOS ANGELES Fugitive director Roman Polanski could face a tough U.S court battle next week as he seeks to resolve his four-decade rape case without spending more time in jail.
MIAMI A female Miami Beach police officer is under investigation for improperly attempting to take a photograph of teenage pop singer Justin Bieber after his arrest last week for alleged driving under the influence.
The officer is alleged to have attempted to photograph Bieber while he was in a temporary holding facility, according to police spokesman, Bobby Hernandez.
The woman faces possible disciplinary action for conduct unbecoming an officer, he added. Her name is being withheld.
Bieber, 19, was arrested on January 23 after police said he was caught drag racing with friends at the wheel of a Lamborghini in a residential area of Miami Beach. He was charged with driving under the influence, as well as resisting arrest and driving on an expired license. He has pleaded not guilty.
Bieber, whose private life has taken a tumultuous turn in the past year that included scuffles with paparazzi and several spats with his neighbours in Southern California, also was charged on Wednesday with assaulting a limousine driver in Toronto in December.
(Reporting By David Adams; Editing by Stephen Powell)
LOS ANGELES Fugitive director Roman Polanski could face a tough U.S court battle next week as he seeks to resolve his four-decade rape case without spending more time in jail.
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.