BERLIN Germany's K+S (SDFGn.DE) said on Wednesday that finance chief Burkhard Lohr will become chief executive next year, replacing Norbert Steiner who has run the fertiliser maker for a decade.

The 53-year-old Lohr, a former manager at construction firm Hochtief (HOTG.DE), will take over on May 12, 2017, succeeding Steiner who is due to retire, the company said after a meeting of its supervisory board.

The board will take decisions soon on the next CFO as well as on who will run its potash and magnesium product operations, K+S said.

