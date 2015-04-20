A man speaks on a mobile phone as he walks past Vodafone branding outside a retail store in London November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

FRANKFURT Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE shareholder Elliott has asked a Munich court to appoint two special auditors, who should investigate the 7.7 billion euro (5.54 billion pounds) acquisition of Germany's biggest cable firm by Vodafone (VOD.L).

Elliott Management Corporation, which said it holds 13.5 percent in Kabel Deutschland, wants an independent investigation into whether the cable company's management informed investors accurately and in a timely manner about the takeover.

An audit report published in December concluded that Kabel Deutschland was worth almost a quarter more than what Vodafone had offered.

Having secured a stake of more than three quarters in Kabel Deutschland, Vodafone more than a year ago offered 84.53 euros per share in cash to remaining shareholders as part of a so-called domination agreement.

