FRANKFURT U.S. cable company Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) is preparing a takeover offer for Germany's Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE, German magazine Manager Magazin reported.

By preparing a bid, Liberty Global wants to steal a march on UK-based telecommunications company Vodafone (VOD.L), which is also interested in buying Kabel Deutschland, the monthly magazine said in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday.

Kabel Deutschland declined to comment on the report. Liberty Global was not immediately available for comment.

Shares in Kabel Deutschland jumped on the news and were trading 5.6 percent higher at 74.21 euros (63.75 pounds) by 10.12 a.m. BT.

