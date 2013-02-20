A combination of two photographs shows the logos of Vodafone and Kabel Deutschland at a mobile phone shop in Berlin February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE on Wednesday declined to comment on potential interest from UK-based mobile operator Vodafone (VOD.L) to buy the German cable network operator.

Asked whether there has been any contact between the two companies in recent days, Kabel Deutschland's Chief Financial Officer Andreas Siemen told reporters: "Since this question relates to rumours in the market I decline to comment."

Last week a person familiar with the UK-based mobile company's thinking said Vodafone (VOD.L) is considering a bid for Kabel Deutschland to expand its services in Europe's biggest economy.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)