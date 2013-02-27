Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
FRANKFURT Vodafone Group Plc has suspended plans to approach Kabel Deutschland Holding AG about a takeover bid, Bloomberg cited three people familiar with the matter as saying.
Vodafone had initially planned to contact Kabel Deutschland after the German cable company's earnings report last week, but media reports of a potential offer have complicated internal discussions, the newswire said on Wednesday.
Vodafone may still decide to make a bid at some point, it cited two of the sources as saying.
No-one at Vodafone could immediately be reached for comment. Kabel Deutschland declined comment.
Kabel Deutschland shares were indicated 6 percent lower in premarket trades, according to data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week that Vodafone hired Goldman Sachs to advise on a possible 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bid for Kabel Deutschland, Germany's biggest cable operator.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.