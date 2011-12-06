Stampede at Angolan stadium kills 17, injures scores
LUANDA At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede at an Angolan football match on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium gates, a medical official said.
KABUL A suicide bomber attacked a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in central Kabul on Tuesday, where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate the festival of Ashura, the head of Kabul's Criminal Investigation Department said.
Mohammad Zahir said there were casualties, possibly as many as 20, but there were no firm details yet.
The Shi'ite Muslim festival of Ashura marks the martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammad's grandson Hussein in the battle of Karbala in Iraq in the year 680.
MANILA Four people died and more than 100 were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines late Friday, damaging some structures and cutting power in many areas, local officials said.
WASHINGTON The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.