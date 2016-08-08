An Afghan policeman keeps guard near the site of a truck bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL Explosions and the sound of gunfire set off alarms in the diplomatic quarter of the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday night, but officials said the noise appeared to be in celebration of a cricket match.

The sounds rattled a city on edge after regular attacks by various insurgent groups vying to undermine the Western-backed government.

Warning sirens could be heard from various embassies as loudspeakers urged employees to take shelter in safe rooms and bunkers.

