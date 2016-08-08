Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
KABUL Explosions and the sound of gunfire set off alarms in the diplomatic quarter of the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday night, but officials said the noise appeared to be in celebration of a cricket match.
The sounds rattled a city on edge after regular attacks by various insurgent groups vying to undermine the Western-backed government.
Warning sirens could be heard from various embassies as loudspeakers urged employees to take shelter in safe rooms and bunkers.
(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque and was charged with the premeditated murder of six people, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."