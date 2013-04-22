Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
SEOUL South Korean plane maker Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) (047810.KS) said on Monday it had secured a 505 billion Korean won (295.4 million pounds) order to supply parts for Boeing's (BA.N) B737 jets from 2015 to 2021.
The agreement is an expansion of an existing 2004-14 order to supply 1,170 "Horizontal Stabilizer & Vertical Fins" used in the tails of the B737 models, KAI said in a regulatory filing.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.