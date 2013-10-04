German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
Tropical storm Karen was continuing north-northwestward over the central Gulf of Mexico and could be near hurricane strength late Friday and early Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre said in its bulletin.
The storm was located about 320 miles (515 km) south of the Mississippi river with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 kph).
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by David Cowell)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.