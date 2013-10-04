Tropical storm Karen was continuing north-northwestward over the central Gulf of Mexico and could be near hurricane strength late Friday and early Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre said in its bulletin.

The storm was located about 320 miles (515 km) south of the Mississippi river with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 kph).

(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by David Cowell)