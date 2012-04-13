AMSTERDAM European Central Bank Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said he does not expect the ECB to pump more three-year liquidity into the euro zone and hopes the bank never has to buy bonds again, although it still has the tools available.

Knot's comments on bond-buying echoed those on Thursday by ECB policymaker Athanasios Orphanides, who said individual European central bankers should not commit the bank to using the programme.

Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, the ECB board member in charge of market operations, said on Wednesday the bank still had the Securities Market Programme (SMP) in place, allowing it to purchase debt of euro zone nations should the need arise.

When asked what he would say if ECB President Mario Draghi proposed to buy up government bonds again because interest rates were too high, Knot said: "I'm not going to speculate about that. I think we are still far from this situation."

"The instrument has not been used a long time but it still exists. I am glad it hasn't been used. I hope we will never have to use it again," Knot said at a student event at the University of Amsterdam.

He said the bond-buying programme was at odds with a European treaty condition banning monetary financing of government debt.

"In addition, I don't think it is very effective. Let me be honest about this. Looking at the SMP, the announcement effects have been there briefly but interventions have a temporary effect at best. The real improvement needs to come from the (economic) fundamentals," Knot said.

Knot said he did not expect a repeat of the ECB's three-year liquidity auctions, or LTRO, which pumped more than one trillion euros into the euro zone's banking system in December and February.

"I would expect it will not be needed and I hope fully it will not be needed if we use the next three years well. Then I am convinced it won't be necessary," Knot said.

The LTRO was still working, Knot said, dismissing a student's suggestion that the three-year money was no longer having any impact.

The LTRO, together with measures by European leaders in December, had prevented an event in the euro zone similar to the collapse of U.S. bank Lehman Brothers in 2008, Knot said.

Market reactions earlier this week to Spain's fiscal measures to reduce its budget deficit showed the situation was still "fragile" but not alarming, Knot said.

"I don't think we're heading towards the edge of a cliff. I think markets have over-reacted a bit," Knot said.

Spain was taking the right steps to reduce its budget deficit, he said.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Catherine Evans)