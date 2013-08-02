Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
LONDON Copper miner Kazakhmys (KAZ.L) paved the way on Friday for a $4.6 billion (3.0 billion pounds) buyout of Kazakh rival ENRC ENRC.L, in which it is the single largest investor, as almost 99 percent of voting shareholders backed the deal.
Kazakhmys support is key for ENRC's founding trio, who, together with the Kazakh government, have made a bid for the shares they do not already own and want to take ENRC off the London market - ending almost six years marred by corruption probes, governance concerns and boardroom rows.
The bidders already own almost 54 percent, meaning that Kazakhmys support now takes them over the 75 percent mark.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Keith Weir)
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.