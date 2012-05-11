LONDON Vladimir Kim, the top shareholder in London-listed Kazakh copper miner Kazakhmys (KAZ.L), said on Friday he would step down as chairman in the next 12 months, making way for an independent replacement.

Kazakhmys, part-owned by Kim and the Kazakh government, is one of several foreign-owned, London-listed miners to have come under scrutiny over the past year over corporate governance rules and the protection of minority investors, one of the principal duties of a chairman.

A one-time Communist Party official who took the helm of what became Kazakhmys in the mid 1990s, Kim, 51, has been chairman since the miner listed in London in October 2005.

"I think that now is the right time to hand on the role to a new and independent chairman, which will bring the company fully into line with the UK Corporate Governance Code," Kim said in comments made at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Best practice would normally require company chairmen to be independent from the company management and its key shareholders, but companies can "comply or explain". Other London-listed miners with chairmen connected to major shareholders include Mexico's Fresnillo (FRES.L) and Chile's Antofagasta (ANTO.L).

"I will remain as a non-executive director on the board and continue to be closely involved with the company," Kim said. "I currently have no intention to reduce my shareholding."

Kim holds just under 26 percent of Kazakhmys after he sold a third of his stake - just over 11 percent - to the Kazakh sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna, in 2010. The Kazakh state owns a further 15 percent.

Kim has also been criticised for connections to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, which anti-corruption pressure group Global Witness says have not been adequately disclosed to shareholders. Kazakhmys says the issue was considered and addressed to the satisfaction of the board at the time of the listing.

Analysts said Kim's departure, while positive from a governance perspective, could be marginally negative for the miner, given his longstanding involvement with the operations.

"This is partly to do corporate governance rules ... and he isn't going to sell his stake, but it is probably a slight negative," analyst Andy Davidson at Numis said.

"It will be a more independent company, but his close involvement in the company has been beneficial from an operational point of view."

Kim is also one of Britain's richest men; his wealth put him at number 32 in this year's Sunday Times Rich List, with a fortune valued at just over 2 billion pounds.

He was paid 1.8 million pounds in salary, benefits and bonus last year.

Shares in Kazakhmys were trading down 1.7 percent at 762.5 pence at 03:40 p.m., marginally outperforming a 1 percent drop in the broader sector .FTNMX1770 after the news.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Myles Neligan and Will Waterman)