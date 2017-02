ASTANA Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Friday he believed that a "terrorist act" was behind the so far unexplained deaths of 14 border guards and a civilian at a border post near the frontier with China.

"I consider this a terrorist act," Nazarbayev's official site www.akorda.kz quoted him as saying during a meeting with the heads of Kazakh security bodies. He did not elaborate on who he thought might be responsible.

