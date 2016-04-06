Kazakhstan's Tenge currency notes are seen in a Eurasian Bank branch in Almaty January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

ALMATY Kazakhstan's central bank bought significantly more foreign currency last month to stop its own currency, the tenge, from appreciating too sharply, the bank's chairman said on Wednesday.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan bought $1.236 billion (877 million pounds) on the domestic market in March, up from $474.4 million in February, Daniyar Akishev told Reuters. That boosted its gross reserves to $28.5 billion from $27.8 billion a month earlier.

"The National Bank prevented a sharp appreciation of the national currency which was not based on fundamental factors, first of all those on external markets," Akishev said.

The tenge had earlier lost half of its value against the dollar after the central bank abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy last August and the price of oil, Kazakhstan's main export, dropped below $30 per barrel.

As oil prices bottomed out and the Russian rouble, the currency of Kazakhstan's key trading partner, stabilised, local investors who had been hoarding dollars switched to the tenge.

A move in February to raise the interest rate ceiling on retail tenge deposits to 14 percent from 10 percent, while cutting the ceiling on foreign currency deposits to 2 percent from 3 percent, has also played a role, Akishev said.

This contributed to a "significant imbalance" between supply and demand for dollars, prompting the regulator to intervene. The tenge strengthened 2 percent against the dollar in March.

"Nevertheless, the National Bank will aim to minimise its presence on the foreign exchange market," Akishev said.

Despite the reversal of the trend on the foreign exchange market, the central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 17 percent last month.

Akishev said the regulator looked at actual and expected inflation, economic growth and unemployment among domestic factors to determine its rate policy. It also takes into account oil prices as well as exchange rates and macroeconomic indicators of Kazakhstan's main trading partners.

"We will closely watch the situation on the money market," Akishev said. "Any decisions are possible depending on how the situation develops."

To support the slowing economy while policy and money market rates remains high, the central bank and the government are working on a scheme to finance local businesses from the state-managed pension fund.

The idea is to invest 200 billion tenge (about $580 million) of pension fund assets in financial instruments of local banks, structured in a way that will ensure the money is then lent to small and medium-sized businesses, Akishev said.

The government will subsidise interest rates on such loans.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Mariya Gordeyeva, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Larry King)