A man walks past the logo of mining group Kazakhmys, at the company's office in Almaty May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

LONDON Kazakh copper mining company Kazakhmys (KAZ.L) said on Friday it has completed a restructuring plan which splits the company in two, in an effort to improve the performance of the London-listed group.

Under the plan, first announced in February, Kazakhmys is transferring some of its older and less-profitable assets to a private company owned by two of its shareholders, hoping to improve it performance.

The London-listed miner will be renamed Kaz Minerals.

Like its peers, Kazakhmys is battling rising production costs and falling metal grades which together with weaker prices have squeezed margins.

