Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev, wearing a scarf of the Nur Otan party, delivers a speech during a ''Forward, Kazakhstan'' forum organised by activists and supporters of the ruling party in Astana January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

ALMATY Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's Nur Otan party won 82 percent of the vote in Sunday's parliamentary election, the Central Asian nation's elections authority said on Monday, citing preliminary results.

Two other parties, the Communists and Ak Zhol, had passed the 7 percent threshold needed to win seats, the Central Election Commission said in a statement, meaning that the lower house will include the same three parties as before.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)