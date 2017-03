ASTANA Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has proposed the head of his staff, Karim Masimov, as the next prime minister of the oil-producing Central Asian state, the presidential press service announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Nazarbayev accepted the resignation of Serik Akhmetov as prime minister earlier on Wednesday. Members of the lower house of parliament are expected to vote on Karimov's nomination in the coming hours.

(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Janet Lawrence)