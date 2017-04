ALMATY A helicopter has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing all five aboard, including an infant being taken to a hospital, news website Tengrinews.kz reported on Thursday.

The MD-600N light helicopter went missing on Wednesday and rescuers found its wreck in a canyon in the southeastern Almaty region on Thursday morning, it said, quoting an Interior Ministry official. The cause of the crash remains unclear.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)