ALMATY Kazakhstan jailed six men on Wednesday for conspiring to assassinate government officials, the Supreme Court said, indicating a possible rise of Islamist violence in the oil-rich country.

Kazakhstan, a mainly Muslim nation the size of Western Europe but with a population of just 17 million, had until recently seemed less prone to the religious violence more common in some of the poorer post-Soviet Central Asian states.

The court said the men were part of a "terrorist group" which planned to kill senior officials at the opening of a new opera and ballet theatre in the capital Astana.

One had trained his under-age Muslim wife as a suicide bomber to detonate the charge, it said.

The group was arrested in January.

"Serik Koshalakov, the leader of the criminal group, was sentenced to 10 years in a high-security prison and his property will be confiscated," Supreme Court spokesman Yevgeny Drobyazko said. The other members were sentenced to between five-and-a-half and 10 years.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev, a 73-year-old former steelworker, has ruled the country with a firm hand for more than two decades, overseeing fast economic growth and more than $170 billion (109 billion pounds) in foreign direct investment.

But in recent years the secular nation has been hit by explosions and skirmishes between security forces and radical Islamists.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)