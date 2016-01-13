ALMATY Mazhilis, the lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament, asked President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday to call a snap parliamentary election, citing a deepening economic crisis in the oil-exporting nation.

The lower house was elected in January 2012 for a five-year term, but running an early poll alongside local council elections will save money, news websites Vlast.kz and Tengrinews.kz quoted parliament deputy Vladislav Kosarev as saying at a briefing.

"Broad public consolidation is needed to effectively implement anti-crisis measures," Nurlan Abdirov, another deputy, was quoted as saying.

The Kazakh tenge has lost nearly half of its value against the dollar since the authorities abandoned their pegged exchange rate policy last August, citing pressure on reserves.

The World Bank said last week it estimated that Kazakhstan's gross domestic product growth had slowed to 0.9 percent in 2015 from 4.4 percent a year earlier. This year, the bank sees just a slight acceleration to 1.1 percent.

Kazakhstan has never held an election judged free and fair by Western observers, and there are no opponents of Nazarbayev in the 107-seat lower house which is dominated by his Nur Otan party and routinely approves bills drafted by the government.

But political analyst Alexander Knyazev said the move towards a snap poll could be a precaution against risks related to potential transfer of power from 75-year-old Nazarbayev or to public discontent prompted by economic hardship.

"Some personnel rotation is needed in order to ensure their loyalty," he said.

There are no strong opposition parties or groups in the Central Asian nation, and the timing of the poll will give those seeking to challenge Nur Otan little time to campaign.

Under Kazakh laws, if a snap poll is called this month, it will take place in March. Nazarbayev himself, in power since 1989, was re-elected for another five-year term last April.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Ryan Woo)