ASTANA Kazakhstan's state security service is conducting a special operation in the city of Aktobe, the site of a deadly Islamist attack in June, the Central Asian nation's government said on Wednesday.

"Detentions are being made in different parts of the city," a spokesman for the Information and Communications Ministry said, declining to provide details.

The June attack, in which at least 20 people were killed, targeted a national guard base and firearms shops in Aktobe. It was the deadliest incident of its kind since the country became independent of the Soviet Union in 1991.

