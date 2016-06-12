Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ALMATY Kazakh security forces detained three men on Sunday suspected of being Islamist militants linked to deadly attacks a week earlier in the city of Akrobe, the National Security Committee said.
Everyone linked to the June 5 attacks had now been detained or neutralised, it added, without going into further detail.
At least 25 people including 18 attackers died during the assaults on a national guard base and firearms shops, and in the subsequent manhunt.
Authorities have not identified the attackers, but President Nursultan Nazarbayev said they were Salafists, the followers of an ultra-conservative school of Islam, who had received instructions from abroad.
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PHNOM PENH Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Thursday a law was being amended to stop anyone convicted of an offence from running for office for five years, effectively barring his main rival from elections.