ALMATY Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered his government to tighten security in public areas after deadly attacks in the Central Asian nation's biggest city on Monday, which he described as a "terrorist act".

"Security services are working, determining the identities of the criminals and their goals," Nazarbayev's office quoted him as saying.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)