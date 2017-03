British telecoms company KCom Group Plc reported a marginal fall in full-year pretax profit and said it expected to see a continued decline in some traditional carrier revenue.

KCom Group, which provides communications services for customers such as British Airways and Virgin Group, said pretax profit fell to 49.9 million pounds for the year ended March 31, from 50 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to 370.7 million pounds.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)