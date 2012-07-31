SEOUL Korea Development Bank (KDB) said on Tuesday it has dropped talks to acquire HSBC's (HSBA.L) (0005.HK) South Korean retail banking operations.

KDB said in a statement negotiations were discontinued as KDB and HSBC failed to reach an agreement on employment conditions.

A KDB official told Reuters the chief disagreement lay in how to reconcile the different personnel structure of the respective operations.

In April, Europe's biggest bank said it was in talks over the possible sale of its Korean retail banking operation after it embarked upon a widespread asset-sale programme over the last year.

