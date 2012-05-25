Actress Keira Knightley arrives for the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

"Pirates of the Caribbean" actress Keira Knightley is engaged to marry her musician boyfriend James Righton, her publicist said on Friday.

Knightley, 27, who was Oscar-nominated for her lead role in the 2005 film "Pride & Prejudice," has been dating Righton, who plays in British indie band Klaxons, for about a year.

"I can confirm that Keira is engaged to be married to James Righton," British publicist Sara Keene said.

No wedding dates or details of the engagement were released, in line with couple's low-key romance and few public appearances together.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)