British engineering group Keller Group Plc's (KLR.L) first-half profit more than doubled as cost cuts and a recovery in the North American construction market helped widen margins.

Keller, which built the foundation for the Olympic Stadium in London, said it expected full-year results at the top end of market expectations but warned that the order book for the next 12 months was slightly below a year earlier.

Analysts on average expect a pretax profit of 63.64 million pounds on revenue of 1.39 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The U.S. construction sector is regaining strength after collapsing during the recession, with the housing market leading much of the recovery.

"The cost cuts have helped us save more than 300 million pounds ($460 million) so far this year," Chief Executive Justin Atkinson told Reuters.

Atkinson said the company had cut a number of jobs in the last years but did not give details. He added that Keller would cut 50 jobs in Austria, Poland and parts of eastern Europe by the end of this year as the construction market in Europe continued to be difficult.

It was not immediately clear how many employees the company had in these regions. The London-based company has about 7,500 employees globally.

"The jobs cuts in Poland, which accounts for about 3 percent of total revenue, won't affect the company," Liberum Capital analyst Joe Brent told Reuters.

Keller's pretax profit surged 143 percent to 26.8 million pounds ($41.19 million) in the six months ended 30 June, while operating margin improved to 4.4 percent from 2.2 percent a year earlier. (link.reuters.com/zec99t)

Revenue rose 5 percent to 644.6 million pounds. Revenue from North America - its biggest market - rose 14 percent to 308 million pounds, helped by two major transmission line projects.

Keller's shares were down 2.4 percent at 1098 pence at 1247 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

