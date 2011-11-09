Kelly Ripa has signed a new, five-year contract to continue hosting the popular syndicated daytime talk show "LIVE!" following the departure of veteran co-host Regis Philbin.

Disney-ABC Domestic Television, which distributes the morning chat show, Wednesday said Ripa had been signed for the new deal which begins in Fall 2012.

Philbin ends his 28 years on the program on November 18 after announcing last January that the current season would be his last. No replacement has been named, but Jerry Seinfeld was recently confirmed as a guest co-host for three days later this month. The show will be called "LIVE! With Kelly" while the search continues for Philbin's successor.

Ripa, 41, joined Philbin in 2001, replacing his former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford. Ripa and Philbin won a Daytime Emmy this year for co-hosting the show.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Bob Tourtellotte)