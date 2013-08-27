FTSE fractionally higher before UK budget
LONDON UK shares hovered just in positive territory on Tuesday as sterling fell ahead of Britain's budget statement due later in the day, with strong updates from smaller firms boosting the mid caps .
LONDON Kentz Corporation KENZ.L, the British engineering firm that is the target of bid interest from rivals, delivered an upbeat outlook for the industry in its first half results on Tuesday.
"Across the global engineering and construction space, many companies are indicating a more cautious outlook for the future than previously observed. However, the markets in which Kentz operates continue to be busy and the first half of 2013 has seen one of the most active periods of bidding ever experienced by Kentz," it said.
The company reported pre-tax profit up 3 percent at $52.7 million (33.8 million pounds) and raised its dividend by 20 percent to 6.6 cents.
On August 19, the company said it had rejected takeover approaches from larger London-listed rival AMEC AMEC.L and Germany's M+W Group, saying both undervalued the company.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)
LONDON UK shares hovered just in positive territory on Tuesday as sterling fell ahead of Britain's budget statement due later in the day, with strong updates from smaller firms boosting the mid caps .
LONDON British businesses are hiring permanent staff at the fastest rate in a year and starting salaries have risen by the most in 11 months, recruiters said on Wednesday, suggesting the job market remains robust even as consumer spending falters.
LONDON Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.