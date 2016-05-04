Uncollected household items are seen in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Huruma neighbourhood of Nairobi, Kenya, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI The death toll from last week's collapse of a six-storey building in the Kenyan capital after heavy rain has risen to 26, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The building in Nairobi's Huruma district collapsed on Friday. The owners are being questioned by the authorities after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered them detained. A baby was pulled out alive on Tuesday after 80 hours.

"Three more bodies were retrieved on Tuesday night bringing the number of those confirmed dead to 26," Japheth Koome, Nairobi County police commander, told Reuters.

The collapse of the building was the latest such disaster in a fast expanding African city that is struggling to build homes fast enough.

