Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
NAIROBI Nine people drowned on Saturday when a boat they were travelling in capsized in the Kenyan waters of Lake Victoria, an official said.
The boat was carrying 17 people, mostly members of a local musical band, who were heading to an evening performance when it capsized, regional deputy commissioner Angeline Were said.
"The boast was overloaded because it was also carrying heavy music equipment," she said. "We rescued eight people and shall start a search for the nine."
Lake Victoria, Africa's biggest lake, is shared by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
Thirteen people drowned in December in Uganda's portion of the lake as they were travelling for Christmas celebrations.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.