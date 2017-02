NAIROBI Three more people were rescued from the rubble of a building in Kenya's capital on Thursday, six days after it collapsed, the Kenya Red Cross said hours after a woman was pulled out alive.

"Super news! Three more people have been rescued alive from the Huruma building collapse. One male and two female," the Red Cross said on its Twitter feed.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Ralph Boulton)