NAIROBI Kenya said it would reopen its main airport at midnight on Thursday after a fire on Wednesday forced the suspension of international and cargo flights, choking a vital gateway to east Africa.

"The airport will be open for all other flights as from midnight on Thursday," said Michael Kamau, cabinet secretary for transport, saying that so far the airport was only being used for international flights by Kenya Airways.

(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Janet Lawrence)